Over the past year, 3692 appeals on violation of the language law were received - Kremin

During 2023, the Office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 3,692 appeals from citizens regarding violations of language legislation. This was announced by Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports .

In 2023, the Office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 3,692 appeals from citizens regarding violations of language legislation in various areas.

These are violations of language legislation in the areas of online representations (a quarter of all complaints), advertising, signage, education, healthcare, services, government, and information about goods and services.

