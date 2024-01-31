In Zaporizhzhia region the enemy made 156 attacks: they used aircraft, artillery and MLRS and carried out 47 drone attacks

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 156 attacks by Russian troops, including 47 enemy drone attacks and 4 air strikes, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the occupants delivered 156 attacks in 24 localities - no casualties - Malashko wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian proxies hit Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka with 4 aerial shells, and also shelled Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske with MLRS. 47 enemy UAVs attacked Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Gulyaypilske, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltavka and Pavlivka.

According to Malashko, 99 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Luhanske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed.

