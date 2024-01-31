In Zaporizhzhia region the enemy made 156 attacks: they used aircraft, artillery and MLRS and carried out 47 drone attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said that over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 times at 24 localities in the region, including 47 drone strikes and 4 air strikes, with no casualties reported.
According to him, the Russian proxies hit Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka with 4 aerial shells, and also shelled Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske with MLRS. 47 enemy UAVs attacked Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Gulyaypilske, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltavka and Pavlivka.
According to Malashko, 99 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Luhanske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
There were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed.
