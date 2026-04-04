In winter, air defense repelled 14 massive combined attacks by the Russian Federation – Ihnat

Over the three winter months, Russia launched 14 massive combined attacks on Ukraine, which Ukrainian air defense repelled. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on a TV broadcast during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Every day, our air defense repels enemy attacks with conventional drones, but there are also combined, massive attacks, as in the winter period. Over the three winter months, air defense repelled 14 attacks. - Ihnat.

Recall

On April 3, over 400 enemy drones and the takeoff of Tu-95 and Tu-160MS bombers were recorded in the sky. Groups of UAVs are moving through the central and southern regions.