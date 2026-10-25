In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone attacked a residential building: rescuers are clearing the rubble

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia, on the morning of October 25, a Russian drone struck a residential five-story building. Six people were injured in the attack, and one person was hospitalized. The UAVs also damaged a private boarding house for elderly people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

An enemy drone struck a residential five-story building in the early morning. The strike caused structural damage between the second and third floors of the building. Four apartments were completely destroyed, and cars parked near the building were also damaged. Rescuers managed to save six residents from the damaged building. According to preliminary data, six people were injured in the Russian attack, and one of them was hospitalized.

In addition, the blast wave damaged a private boarding house for elderly people. Fifteen residents were evacuated from the facility.

All fires have now been extinguished. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble. In total, more than 60 rescuers and 14 units of specialized equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Recall

On the night of October 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 Shahed-type attack UAVs (92 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderoль/Dan-T, Herbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones.