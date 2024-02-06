ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In Uzhhorod, a 7-year-old girl was poisoned by carbon monoxide - SES

In Uzhhorod, a 7-year-old girl was poisoned by carbon monoxide - SES

Kyiv

In Uzhhorod, a 7-year-old girl was hospitalized at the Uzhhorod Children's Clinical Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning. The causes and circumstances of the case are being established by the competent authorities

Yesterday, on February 5, the Rescue Service received information about the hospitalization of a 7-year-old girl with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning . This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the Rescue Service received a report from the staff of the Uzhhorod Children's Clinical Hospital that a 7-year-old girl had been hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning

- the department summarized. 

According to the State Emergency Service, the incident occurred in an apartment building on Pidhirna Street in Uzhhorod. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established by the competent authorities

It is noted that the victim is currently in hospital. Doctors assess her health condition as satisfactory.

Recall

In Zhytomyr region , seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
zhytomyrZhytomyr

