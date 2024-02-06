In Uzhhorod, a 7-year-old girl was poisoned by carbon monoxide - SES

Yesterday, on February 5, the Rescue Service received information about the hospitalization of a 7-year-old girl with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning . This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the Rescue Service received a report from the staff of the Uzhhorod Children's Clinical Hospital that a 7-year-old girl had been hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning - the department summarized.

According to the State Emergency Service, the incident occurred in an apartment building on Pidhirna Street in Uzhhorod. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established by the competent authorities

It is noted that the victim is currently in hospital. Doctors assess her health condition as satisfactory.

Recall

In Zhytomyr region , seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house.