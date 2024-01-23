In Transcarpathia, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy at night

At night, on January 23, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of one of the deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

At about 4 a.m., the main central monitoring station of the police received an alarm signal from one of the objects, namely a private house in Mukachevo.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found out that they had been called by a security guard - the man pressed the panic button when he heard the sound of an explosion in the yard. The police also found out that the owner of the house was a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council.

It turned out that an unknown person had thrown a grenade into the yard. No one was injured in the explosion.

Investigators are classifying the incident under Part 2 of Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. intentional damage to another's property committed by explosion. The relevant information was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations - the agency summarized.

Addendum

The investigative team of the Mukachevo District Police Department and the forensic laboratory of the Main Office of the National Police in Transcarpathian region additionally arrived at the scene.

The operatives are working to solve this crime and detain the suspect.

Recall

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, a 15-year-old boy detonated a grenade in the entrance of a residential building during a conflict between friends and fled.

As a result of the explosion, the bomber and a 16-year-old participant in the conflict were injured, and the entrance to the building was damaged.