What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
In Transcarpathia, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy at night

In Transcarpathia, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22098 views

In Mukachevo, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, damaging property but leaving no one injured.

At night, on January 23, an unknown person threw a grenade into the yard of one of the deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

At about 4 a.m., the main central monitoring station of the police received an alarm signal from one of the objects, namely a private house in Mukachevo.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found out that they had been called by a security guard - the man pressed the panic button when he heard the sound of an explosion in the yard. The police also found out that the owner of the house was a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council.

Court imposes pre-trial restraint on MP who detonated grenades in Zakarpattia17.12.23, 21:57 • 37866 views

It turned out that an unknown person had thrown a grenade into the yard. No one was injured in the explosion.

Investigators are classifying the incident under Part 2 of Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. intentional damage to another's property committed by explosion. The relevant information was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

The investigative team of the Mukachevo District Police Department and the forensic laboratory of the Main Office of the National Police in Transcarpathian region additionally arrived at the scene. 

The operatives are working to solve this crime and detain the suspect. 

Recall

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, a 15-year-old boy detonated a grenade in the entrance of a residential building during a conflict between friends and fled.

As a result of the explosion, the bomber and a 16-year-old participant in the conflict were injured, and the entrance to the building was damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

