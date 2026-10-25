In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged

Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw questioned Elon Musk's explanation for restricting the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian military. He emphasized that Ukraine uses the satellite system to defend itself against Russian aggression. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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Musk previously claimed that Ukraine had allegedly violated the terms of Starlink's use by employing the system for "offensive drone strikes intended to kill people."

Crenshaw called this explanation contradictory, since defending a country entails destroying enemy forces.

What do you think it means to defend your country? Of course, these drones were used to kill people. They have been used against the Russians for years, but on Ukrainian territory – the congressman said on Bloomberg This Weekend.

Congress concerned about Ukraine's dependence on SpaceX

Crenshaw also criticized the situation in which Ukraine's defensive capabilities depend on the technology of a single private company.

I am concerned that an entire conflict, the entire defense of a sovereign country like Ukraine, depends on one company – he emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink's normal speed had been restored after restrictions were introduced. At the same time, Musk said that SpaceX had shut down the technical capability to use the system for certain strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine