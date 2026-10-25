$45.0550.44
ukenru
06:05 PM • 12 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
05:28 PM • 6322 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
04:41 PM • 11418 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 12886 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 13078 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 15040 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 19180 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
October 25, 11:55 AM • 16910 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
October 25, 10:55 AM • 19015 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 26926 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4m/s
74%
753mm
Popular news
Support for Ukraine has divided eastern and western Germany: how many Germans support military aidOctober 25, 08:43 AM • 16519 views
Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEKOctober 25, 09:23 AM • 11268 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 15011 views
Strikes on oil refineries and dozens of Russian vessels: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ secret unit operates12:28 PM • 8692 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 7462 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 19173 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 26922 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 60329 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 80571 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 75197 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Barack Obama
Aleksandar Vučić
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Vinnytsia
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhoto05:47 PM • 994 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 2978 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 4642 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 7780 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 36777 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
The Guardian
The New York Times
Shahed-136

In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Congressman Dan Crenshaw criticized Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine. He also stated that relying on SpaceX for defense is dangerous.

In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged

Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw questioned Elon Musk's explanation for restricting the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian military. He emphasized that Ukraine uses the satellite system to defend itself against Russian aggression. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Musk previously claimed that Ukraine had allegedly violated the terms of Starlink's use by employing the system for "offensive drone strikes intended to kill people."

Crenshaw called this explanation contradictory, since defending a country entails destroying enemy forces.

What do you think it means to defend your country? Of course, these drones were used to kill people. They have been used against the Russians for years, but on Ukrainian territory

– the congressman said on Bloomberg This Weekend.

Congress concerned about Ukraine's dependence on SpaceX

Crenshaw also criticized the situation in which Ukraine's defensive capabilities depend on the technology of a single private company.

I am concerned that an entire conflict, the entire defense of a sovereign country like Ukraine, depends on one company

– he emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink's normal speed had been restored after restrictions were introduced. At the same time, Musk said that SpaceX had shut down the technical capability to use the system for certain strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine25.10.26, 18:02 • 12884 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Starlink
SpaceX
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States Congress
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Ukraine