American billionaire Elon Musk called for sympathy for Russian conscripts taking part in the war against Ukraine. He called them "children" who allegedly have no choice but to fight and die in drone strikes, UNN reports.

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We should sympathize with the poor Russian conscripts. These children have no choice but to fight and die in drone strikes – Musk said.

Notably, in his call for sympathy, the billionaire focused specifically on Russian troops. At the same time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and its army continues to conduct combat operations on Ukrainian territory.

Sympathy for the troops of an army that invaded Ukraine

Musk's words create a revealing contrast: in his statement, Russian troops who are on the territory of another state as part of an invading army are presented primarily as victims of the war.

At the same time, Musk's statement did not raise the issue of the responsibility of the Russian leadership for starting the full-scale invasion.

Thus, the billionaire's call to sympathize with Russian conscripts overlooks a key circumstance: they are not fighting to defend Russia against an invasion, but on the territory of Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression.

Musk said that Ukraine violated the rules for using Starlink for drone strikes