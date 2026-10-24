Musk said that Ukraine violated the rules for using Starlink for drone strikes

American billionaire Elon Musk said that Ukrainian military personnel violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes. He reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

"The Ukrainian military violated the terms of use of Starlink and used it for strikes by attack drones with the aim of killing people. This loophole was closed last week," he claims.

Musk emphasized that the use of Starlink—a civilian commercial service—for drone attacks aimed at killing people had never been permitted.

At the same time, he noted that Starlink plays an important role in Ukraine's defense because, according to him, it is the only communications system that currently cannot be jammed or destroyed.

"If Starlink were switched off, the Ukrainian front line would immediately collapse. This is not a threat, but merely a statement of fact," Musk wrote.

He also said that at the beginning of the full-scale war, Starlink helped Ukraine hold out when other means of communication had been destroyed or jammed by Russian forces.

Musk separately mentioned Starshield—another system that is under the control of the U.S. government. According to him, decisions regarding its use are made by the American authorities.

Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine have been restored to their previous speed level - Zelenskyy