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In Taganrog, 2 electrical substations and a bridge were damaged after a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Taganrog, an engineer was killed and four people were injured after a drone attack. The damaged substations halted train traffic, and the bridge was closed.

In Taganrog, 2 electrical substations and a bridge were damaged after a drone attack
Illustrative photo

During the night of November 15, drones attacked Russia’s Rostov region. In Taganrog, 2 electrical substations were damaged, causing train services to stop, and a bridge on the R-280 highway was closed. As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured. This was reported by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Russian official, an electrical substation supplying power to railway infrastructure was damaged in Taganrog. As a result, the tracks between the Taganrog-Passenger and Mikhailivka stations were de-energized, and train services on this section were suspended.

In addition, a fire broke out at another electrical substation located in the Shubin neighborhood after the attack.

In Neklinovsky District, the road surface of a bridge over railway tracks was damaged at the 64th kilometer of the R-280 highway. Traffic across the bridge was completely blocked, and drivers were directed to a detour via Taganrog and the village of Pokrovskoye.

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It should be noted that the R-280 highway connects Rostov region with the temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

According to the governor, the chief engineer of the electrical substation was killed in Taganrog. Four more people were injured as a result of drone debris falling on vehicles that were on the highway and at a gas station.

That same night, drone attacks were also reported in Tatarstan. A fire broke out in Nizhnekamsk, reportedly on the premises of the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, one of Russia’s largest petrochemical enterprises.

An important electrical substation may have been damaged during the drone attack in Taganrog, OSINT analysts say15.11.26, 07:10 • 960 views

Stepan Haftko

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