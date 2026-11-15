An important electrical substation may have been damaged during the drone attack in Taganrog, OSINT analysts say

In Russia's Taganrog, one of the likely targets of the overnight drone attack on November 15 was the 220 kV "Taganrog-10" electrical substation. The facility supplies electricity to the city and its industrial enterprises. ASTRA reports this, citing its own OSINT analysis, UNN writes.

Details

According to analysts' assessment, the strike may have been directed at the 220 kV "T-10" substation, which plays an important role in supplying electricity to Taganrog and the city's industrial zone.

In particular, the electrical substation helps supply electricity to major enterprises, including the TAGMET metallurgical plant.

At the same time, Taganrog chief Svitlana Kambulova confirmed the drone attack, saying that Russian air defense was operating.

The Defense Ministry's air defense forces destroyed a UAV over the city. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. The drone threat remains she reported.

Kambulova did not specify the number of downed drones or the locations where the debris fell.

There is currently no information about the extent of possible damage to the substation. There has also been no official confirmation that it was hit.

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