An important electrical substation may have been damaged during the drone attack in Taganrog, OSINT analysts say

$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:30 AM • 650 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 10966 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
03:16 AM • 13806 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
02:38 AM • 11235 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
01:55 AM • 12741 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
01:16 AM • 11746 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
12:37 AM • 12123 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
11:55 PM • 12937 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
November 14, 11:17 PM • 13451 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
November 14, 10:38 PM • 14011 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
95%
761mm
Popular news
Yevhen Shakh, People's Artist and the Ukrainian "voice" of Dumbledore, has diedNovember 14, 09:13 PM • 10941 views
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhotoNovember 14, 09:28 PM • 11890 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who wonNovember 14, 10:04 PM • 11669 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planetNovember 14, 11:05 PM • 9370 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhotoNovember 14, 11:13 PM • 5970 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 40468 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 28175 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 40694 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 86983 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 85748 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Musician
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Latvia
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 82 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 606 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 1260 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it03:05 AM • 1804 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to02:05 AM • 2478 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
Starlink
Gold

An important electrical substation may have been damaged during the drone attack in Taganrog, OSINT analysts say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

OSINT analysts identified the Taganrog-10 substation as a possible target of the November 15 attack. There is no official confirmation that it was hit.

An important electrical substation may have been damaged during the drone attack in Taganrog, OSINT analysts say

In Russia's Taganrog, one of the likely targets of the overnight drone attack on November 15 was the 220 kV "Taganrog-10" electrical substation. The facility supplies electricity to the city and its industrial enterprises. ASTRA reports this, citing its own OSINT analysis, UNN writes.

Details

According to analysts' assessment, the strike may have been directed at the 220 kV "T-10" substation, which plays an important role in supplying electricity to Taganrog and the city's industrial zone.

In particular, the electrical substation helps supply electricity to major enterprises, including the TAGMET metallurgical plant.

At the same time, Taganrog chief Svitlana Kambulova confirmed the drone attack, saying that Russian air defense was operating.

The Defense Ministry's air defense forces destroyed a UAV over the city. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. The drone threat remains

she reported.

Kambulova did not specify the number of downed drones or the locations where the debris fell.

There is currently no information about the extent of possible damage to the substation. There has also been no official confirmation that it was hit.

Russia is running out of people willing to fight against Ukraine – the authorities of Bashkortostan have officially acknowledged the problem for the first time15.11.26, 01:38 • 5928 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Energy
Power outage
Electricity