In Sweden, after a cyberattack, a university hospital is forced to order medicines on paper and by fax

After a cyberattack on the IT company Tietoevry, a university hospital in Sweden is forced to order medicines using paper, pen and fax. This is reported by Dagens Nyheter, UNN reports.

Details

In Sweden, following a large-scale cyberattack on the IT company Tietoevry almost three weeks ago, the electronic drug ordering system for the Uppsala hospital was suspended. As a result, Uppsala University Hospital has faced extreme difficulty in ordering medicines for the thoracic intensive care unit, which requires drugs for patients undergoing complex cardiovascular surgery.

At present, the hospital uses traditional methods to provide emergency medical care - paper, pen and fax.

I place a new order almost every day. We had to teach the nurses how to order manually on the form and how to use the fax machine. This is partly a generational problem - said pharmacist Anna Ludwigsen.

NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance