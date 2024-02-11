In Sweden, after a cyberattack, a university hospital is forced to order medicines on paper and by fax

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65208 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116878 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266972 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176750 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237216 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63160 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98959 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60310 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31611 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116871 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100601 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117126 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117788 views
In Sweden, after a cyberattack, a university hospital is forced to order medicines on paper and by fax

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37917 views

Due to a cyberattack on the IT company Tietoevry, a Swedish university hospital was forced to order medicines for its thoracic intensive care unit using paper, pen, and fax.

After a cyberattack on the IT company Tietoevry, a university hospital in Sweden is forced to order medicines using paper, pen and fax. This is reported by Dagens Nyheter, UNN reports.

Details

In Sweden, following a large-scale cyberattack on the IT company Tietoevry almost three weeks ago, the electronic drug ordering system for the Uppsala hospital was suspended.  As a result, Uppsala University Hospital has faced extreme difficulty in ordering medicines for the thoracic intensive care unit, which requires drugs for patients undergoing complex cardiovascular surgery. 

At present, the hospital uses traditional methods to provide emergency medical care - paper, pen and fax.

I place a new order almost every day. We had to teach the nurses how to order manually on the form and how to use the fax machine. This is partly a generational problem 

- said pharmacist Anna Ludwigsen.

NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance2/8/24, 1:38 AM • 35321 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

HealthNews of the World
swedenSweden

