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In Spain, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the housing crisis; clashes broke out in Madrid and Valencia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Protests took place in around 50 cities across Spain, with 70,000 people gathering in Madrid. Clashes with police broke out in the capital and Valencia.

In Spain, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the housing crisis; clashes broke out in Madrid and Valencia
Photo: Reuters

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of cities across Spain, demanding that the authorities resolve the housing crisis. In Madrid alone, the protest drew around 70,000 participants, while clashes occurred in the capital and Valencia, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The protests took place in around 50 cities. Demonstrators demanded an end to evictions and more affordable housing, while some participants called for a general strike.

A new wave of outrage was sparked by the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her apartment in Madrid, as well as Parliament's decision to reject measures proposed by the authorities to protect tenants.

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas

In Madrid, law enforcement detained three members of a far-right group whose representatives attempted to reach protesters in Puerta del Sol. According to the government, some of them displayed Nazi salutes.

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In Valencia, demonstrators clashed with police. Law enforcement used rubber bullets and tear gas. Around 30 protesters entered the grounds of the City of Arts and Sciences, from where they were later removed.

The Tenants' Union said that it could announce a general strike after negotiations with trade unions. Protests in other cities were mostly peaceful.

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Stepan Haftko

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