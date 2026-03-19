In Norway, soldiers hide from drones in the snow, but the method has serious drawbacks

Photo: Forsvaret

During NATO exercises, Norwegian military personnel began using snow shelters – so-called quinzees – to camouflage themselves from enemy drones. Such shelters allow them to blend in with the terrain and make detection from the air difficult. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

These are small snow "caves" built manually to shelter scouts in harsh Arctic conditions.

The military notes that snow effectively conceals positions, especially in bad weather. However, such shelters have critical weak points – particularly entrances, which can reveal a position from the air.

Once detected, such hideouts become easy targets for FPV drones and cannot withstand repeated strikes.

Experts emphasize that quinzees can only be an auxiliary element of defense. Effective protection requires drone detection systems, electronic warfare equipment, and constant changes of position.

Modern warfare forces units to move even every 15 minutes, as drones quickly detect even well-camouflaged targets.

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