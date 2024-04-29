In Moscow, a young man was accused of "discrediting" Rosary because of his blue and yellow hair and mobilized

In Russia, a resident of the capital, who came to report a theft, was drawn up a report on "discrediting" the army because of his blue and yellow hair right at the police station. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

The aforementioned visual propaganda clearly expressed a negative attitude towards the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. - human rights activists from the OVS-Info project quote the protocol

Details

OVS-Info also said that 25-year-old Muscovite Stas Netiosov received a report on "discrediting" the army because of his dyed hair. He contacted the human rights organization himself and told them about what had happened.

There is also a photo of the same hairstyle that led to the Muscovite's receiving the protocol and summons.

According to Netiosov, on April 28, he came to the Tverskoy District Police Department to file a report of beating and theft. The day before, he had been attacked by unknown persons at a bus stop in the city center, who stole his phone and knocked out a tooth.

The police noticed the young man's hair. The security forces decided that Netiosov's hairstyle symbolized Ukraine and discredited the Russian army, and drew up a report against him. Law enforcement officers also told Netiosov that they would make him "kiss his native land in the trenches," took his fingerprints and handed him a summons to the military commissariat.