Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5464 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10450 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17101 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15263 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13177 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11757 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14252 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18857 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82468 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
In Lviv region, a man was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening a journalist while performing an editorial assignment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The court sentenced a man who threatened a journalist for collecting information about the police. The accused received one year in prison and is obliged to pay significant compensation.

In Lviv region, a man was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening a journalist while performing an editorial assignment

The Drohobych court handed down a real prison sentence to a 46-year-old resident of Lviv region for obstructing the work of a journalist and threatening violence. The accused demanded to stop collecting information about the police's activities, threatening beatings and murder. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In the Lviv region, the court sentenced a man who, in 2021, threatened a journalist from the publication "Vybir - Human Rights Defender of Lviv Region", obstructing his legitimate professional activities. Following the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Drohobych District Prosecutor's Office, the 46-year-old local resident was found guilty of violating Articles 171 and 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

The accused, the brother of a patrol police officer, openly intimidated the journalist who was performing an editorial assignment – collecting information about police officers' compliance with the law during patrolling the Drohobych district. The man demanded that journalistic activities cease, threatening physical violence and even murder.

In addition to the real prison sentence, the court ordered the convicted person to pay a fine of UAH 3,400, as well as to compensate the victim UAH 55,000 for material damage and UAH 200,000 for moral damage.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region. The verdict became an important signal that obstruction of journalistic activity and threats against media workers do not go unpunished.

Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion8/7/25, 9:56 AM • 52995 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine