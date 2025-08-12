In Lviv region, a man was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening a journalist while performing an editorial assignment

The Drohobych court handed down a real prison sentence to a 46-year-old resident of Lviv region for obstructing the work of a journalist and threatening violence. The accused demanded to stop collecting information about the police's activities, threatening beatings and murder. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In the Lviv region, the court sentenced a man who, in 2021, threatened a journalist from the publication "Vybir - Human Rights Defender of Lviv Region", obstructing his legitimate professional activities. Following the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Drohobych District Prosecutor's Office, the 46-year-old local resident was found guilty of violating Articles 171 and 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

The accused, the brother of a patrol police officer, openly intimidated the journalist who was performing an editorial assignment – collecting information about police officers' compliance with the law during patrolling the Drohobych district. The man demanded that journalistic activities cease, threatening physical violence and even murder.

In addition to the real prison sentence, the court ordered the convicted person to pay a fine of UAH 3,400, as well as to compensate the victim UAH 55,000 for material damage and UAH 200,000 for moral damage.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region. The verdict became an important signal that obstruction of journalistic activity and threats against media workers do not go unpunished.

