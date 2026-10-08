In Kyiv, the bodies of two people were found after a Russian drone struck a store

Illustrative photo

Two people killed were found at the site of the Russian strike on a store in Kyiv on October 8; the rescue operation is ongoing. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, firefighters contained a blaze in a four-story store that was hit by an enemy UAV. The bodies of two people killed were found, as well as two injured people. The search and rescue operation is ongoing - Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, the mayor reported that one person had been killed in the capital since the beginning of October 8 as a result of the ongoing Russian attacks. Thus, the death toll on October 8 rose to three.

In Kyiv, another person was killed and 11 injured overnight due to Russian attacks

Kyiv region

On October 8, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that a fire broke out at one of the logistics facilities in Bucha district, Kyiv region, as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs. "Rescuers have currently contained it. The aftermath of the Russian attacks is being dealt with," the statement said.