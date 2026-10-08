In Kyiv, the bodies of two people were found after a Russian drone struck a store
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, a UAV struck a four-story store. Two people were killed and two others were injured; the search is ongoing.
Two people killed were found at the site of the Russian strike on a store in Kyiv on October 8; the rescue operation is ongoing. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, firefighters contained a blaze in a four-story store that was hit by an enemy UAV. The bodies of two people killed were found, as well as two injured people. The search and rescue operation is ongoing
Earlier, the mayor reported that one person had been killed in the capital since the beginning of October 8 as a result of the ongoing Russian attacks. Thus, the death toll on October 8 rose to three.
In Kyiv, another person was killed and 11 injured overnight due to Russian attacks08.10.26, 11:33 • 1718 views
Kyiv region
On October 8, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that a fire broke out at one of the logistics facilities in Bucha district, Kyiv region, as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs. "Rescuers have currently contained it. The aftermath of the Russian attacks is being dealt with," the statement said.