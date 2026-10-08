In Kyiv, another person was killed and 11 injured overnight due to Russian attacks

In Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others injured since the beginning of October 8 as a result of ongoing Russian attacks involving strike drones. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of October 8, one person has been killed in Kyiv as a result of enemy attacks. Eleven city residents were injured. Medics hospitalized nine of those wounded," the mayor of Kyiv said.

According to information from the Kyiv City Military Administration as of 8 a.m. on October 8, the enemy attacked the capital with attack UAVs yesterday evening; four people were killed and 21 injured, including four children, while 10 people were hospitalized. The consequences were recorded in four districts of Kyiv:

in the Solomianskyi district, drone debris fell onto a five-story residential building. This caused a fire on the first through third floors, while at another address one person was injured;

in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged, with part of its roof destroyed;

in the Obolonskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, causing a car to catch fire;

in the Desnianskyi district, UAV debris caused a fire in a 12-story residential building.

As stated, rescuers have now extinguished all the fires.

"Overall, six people were killed and 21 people injured in Kyiv as a result of yesterday's Russian attack," the Kyiv police reported on October 8.

Russia's attack on Kyiv continues

After 11 a.m. on October 8, Klitschko reported amid the Russian attack: "Air defense forces are operating in the capital."

Later, the mayor уточнив: "In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck a four-story store building. Emergency services are heading to the site."

Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, "over the past day, three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack in the Kyiv region." According to him, all those injured were hospitalized. He said that the enemy continues to strike civilian facilities, infrastructure, and people's homes. The consequences were recorded in three districts:

Buchanskyi district. Two people were injured. Ten sites were damaged: three warehouses, an infrastructure facility, and four vehicles—three passenger cars and a tractor;

Brovary district. One person was injured. A private residential property was damaged;

Fastiv district. Five sites were damaged: three private residential properties, a warehouse, and a passenger car.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, more than half of them jet-powered — how many were shot down