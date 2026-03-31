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In Kyiv region, military personnel found mammoth bones 25,000 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2558 views

Fighters of a mobile fire group discovered part of a mammoth's femur in the Kyiv region. The find was handed over to scientists to search for a Paleolithic site.

In Kyiv region, military personnel found mammoth bones 25,000 years old

In the outskirts of Pereiaslav, Kyiv region, fighters of a mobile fire group discovered mammoth bones approximately 25,000 years old. The find was handed over for preservation and research to the National Historical and Ethnographic Reserve "Pereiaslav". This was reported by the National Historical and Ethnographic Reserve "Pereiaslav", writes UNN.

Details

As historians noted, ancient bones were found by fighters of a mobile fire group on the southeastern outskirts of Pereiaslav. According to the conclusions of the reserve's research sector staff, this is the epiphysis of a mammoth's hip joint (part of the femur).

The attribution of the find was performed by Dmytro Stupak, Candidate of Historical Sciences, researcher at the Department of Stone Age Archaeology of the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

We need to examine this place to see if there is anything else there. How is flint related to faunal finds? Various options are possible, perhaps all finds are synchronous. Then we need to look for a Paleolithic site. So far there are few finds, but the place is interesting for further investigations

- commented the scientist.

Archaeologists of the reserve examined the site of the find, but found no other archaeological elements. However, as noted in the reserve, it was there in 2021 that archaeologists of the research sector discovered faunal remains and a flint arrowhead from the same period. Perhaps these finds provide clues about a previously unknown Paleolithic site on the outskirts of Pereiaslav.

Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed in Rivne region, no mass graves found28.03.26, 09:37 • 9537 views

Olga Rozgon

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