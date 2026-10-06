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In Kyiv, a Telegram channel admin was detained in a joint operation with the FBI — what he is suspected of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The SBU and FBI detained a Kyiv resident suspected of calling for terrorist attacks and distributing instructions on how to make explosives. The channel was blocked.

In Kyiv, a Telegram channel admin was detained in a joint operation with the FBI — what he is suspected of

In Kyiv, the founder and administrator of a Telegram channel suspected of calling on subscribers to carry out terrorist attacks were detained. The operation was conducted by the SBU and the U.S. FBI. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on October 6, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the SBU, in cooperation with the U.S. FBI, exposed and detained in Kyiv the founder and administrator of an extremist Telegram channel. He called on subscribers to carry out terrorist attacks and disseminated instructions for making explosive devices

- the OPG reported.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2025–2026, the man created a channel through which he publicly called for terrorist attacks against civilians and law enforcement officers in Ukraine and partner countries. He also published materials and video instructions on making improvised explosive devices and hazardous substances.

"In his apartment, the suspect set up a ‘research laboratory,’ where he synthesized chemical explosives for loading into homemade bombs. He also provided subscribers with instructions on using electric detonators, assembling explosive systems and other components of improvised devices. During the search of the detainee’s residence, approximately 10 kg of explosives, 6 explosive devices, 200 cartridges, factory-made and homemade electric detonators, chemical explosives and poisonous substances, as well as equipment for synthesizing them, were seized. In addition, computer equipment containing evidence of the creation and administration of the Telegram channel was seized," the post reads.

The man has now been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258-2 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — public calls to commit a terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

"At the prosecutor’s request, the suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. The Telegram channel has been blocked," the post reads.

Reminder

The SBU’s military counterintelligence exposed an FSB spotter. According to law enforcement officials, he turned out to be a resident of the Lviv region recruited by the enemy, who worked at a facility producing unmanned systems for the Defense Forces in western Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

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