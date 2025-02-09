In January, the enemy launched more than 3,600 attacks in Kupiansk district

The head of the Kupyansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, said that in January, Russians launched more than 3,600 attacks on the settlements of Kupyansk district. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.

In January, the enemy struck more than 3,600 times at the settlements of Kupyansk district: 22 people were injured and 4 people were killed - Besedin said.

Recall

Russian occupiers are preparing to surround Kupyansk and cross the Oskil Riverand continue their “creeping advance” to please Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, who is not going to end the war.