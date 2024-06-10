ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Austria, a passenger plane was caught in a severe thunderstorm, hail broke the windshield and broke the nose

In Austria, a passenger plane was caught in a severe thunderstorm, hail broke the windshield and broke the nose

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21525 views

An Austrian Airlines Airbus A320 flying from Majorca to Vienna was seriously damaged by hail, which broke the windshield and nose of the plane. This forced the pilots to land blindly in Vienna.

In an Austrian plane flying to Vienna, the windshield was broken due to the game and the nose was broken. About it UNN writes with reference to BILD.

Details

The Airbus A320, owned by Austrian Airlines, was flying from Majorca, Spain, to Vienna. The aircraft was hit by heavy hail, which broke through the windshield and destroyed the nose of the aircraft.

As a result, the pilots had to land at Vienna airport blindly.

During flight OS434 Palma de Mallorca-Vienna, an Airbus A320 plane was damaged by hail. On approach to Vienna, the plane was caught in a thunderstorm, which, according to the crew, was not visible on the weather radar. According to current information, the hail damaged two front windows of the aircraft cabin, the nose of the aircraft and some panels

- stated in Austrian Airlines.

It is known that the pilot gave dispatchers a distress signal after hail broke the windshield. The flight control service confirmed the incident: they explained that the thunderstorm front, which hit the flight on the way to Vienna, was not visible on the weather radar.

Кecall

Two stunt planes collided in the Air during an Air Show in the Portuguese city of Beja. One of the planes crashed and caught fire, killing its Spanish pilot.

A man was killed after being hit by a plane engine at Amsterdam airport30.05.24, 08:29 • 31334 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
airbusAirbus
viennaVienna
austriaAustria
spainSpain
polandPoland

