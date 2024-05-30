A man was killed after being hit by a plane engine at Amsterdam airport

In Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, a man died after being dragged into the engine of a KLM Cityhopper passenger plane, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when the Embraer E190 plane was preparing for departure. He was scheduled to fly KL1341 to Billund in Denmark.

Judging by the footage published by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, it happened on the platform near the terminal. photos from the scene show fire trucks near the plane and emergency personnel.

"Today in Schiphol there was an incident, as a result of which a person was in the running engine of the plane. Unfortunately, this man died. We are now taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident," KLM said in a statement.

The Royal Dutch military police, which is responsible for airport security, said passengers were removed from the plane and authorities launched an investigation.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been established. In social networks, they wrote that he could have been an employee of ground services, but sources of the Algemeen Dagblad (AD) publication reported that this information does not correspond to reality, and the person was unexpectedly near the engine.

According to the Flightradar24 service, flight KL1341 performed another flight, it took off not six hours late and landed in Billund at 21:23.

According to AD, the flight was performed by a reserve crew. Upon arrival in Denmark, the passengers received psychological assistance.

addition

Schiphol is one of the largest airports in the world. In April of this year alone, it served about 5.5 million passengers.

Strict security measures are observed at the airport, and accidents are extremely rare there, AFP notes.