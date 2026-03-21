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"I'm glad he's dead" - Trump reacted to the death of former FBI Director Mueller, who investigated him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

Former FBI chief Robert Mueller died at the age of 81. Donald Trump publicly rejoiced at the death of the special prosecutor who investigated his ties to Russia.

"I'm glad he's dead" - Trump reacted to the death of former FBI Director Mueller, who investigated him

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the high-profile two-year investigation into President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, has died at the age of 81. This was reported by FoxNews, writes UNN.

Details

Trump reacted to his death on social media: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer harm innocent people!"

Robert Mueller's family released the following statement: "It is with deep sadness that we announce Bob passed away last night. The family asks for privacy."

The family did not disclose the cause of death.

Additional information

Mueller was appointed by President George W. Bush. He became the sixth director of the FBI on September 4, 2001 — a week before the September 11 attacks.

After the attacks, he was forced to reorient the bureau's work from investigating domestic crimes to preventing terrorism. Mueller headed the FBI for 12 years, serving under presidents of both parties, and retired in 2013.

He later served as special counsel in the Justice Department's investigation into possible illegal coordination between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election results.

Trump said he trusts Putin more than allies and criticized Zelenskyy21.03.26, 15:02 • 4166 views

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