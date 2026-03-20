Illegally imprisoned an Azov fighter - Russian judge received in absentia 10 years in Ukraine

$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
08:59 AM • 5874 views
Cashback on fuel starts in Ukraine - what you need to know
08:54 AM • 10857 views
VAT for individual entrepreneurs, parcels, and digital platforms. The Ministry of Finance presented a unified tax bill
08:00 AM • 10322 views
"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in musicPhoto
06:59 AM • 11952 views
EU welcomes Zelenskyy's promise to restore "Druzhba" in six weeks
March 20, 03:01 AM • 17173 views
US urgently deploys thousands of Marines and amphibious ships for landing in Iran - media
March 19, 06:55 PM • 27597 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 19, 04:26 PM • 35952 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
March 19, 03:12 PM • 34523 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
March 19, 02:52 PM • 30853 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 26106 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2m/s
44%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
War in Iran makes Donald Trump weaker and angrier - The EconomistMarch 20, 12:48 AM • 13096 views
Beyond repair: Ukrainian UAVs hit the Almaz-Antey concern's plant that repairs Russian air defense systemsMarch 20, 01:25 AM • 10536 views
Fico threatens Ukraine with retaliatory steps over oil transit haltMarch 20, 01:58 AM • 8752 views
CPD: Russia intensifies hybrid pressure on the US by supporting Iran's hacker operationsMarch 20, 02:32 AM • 12517 views
900 career goals: Messi surpasses Ronaldo in "scoring rate"VideoMarch 20, 03:32 AM • 5280 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through court09:24 AM • 5096 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 37065 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 39847 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 41097 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 46498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideo09:59 AM • 724 views
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 20955 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 23824 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 58528 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 34419 views
Actual
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system

Illegally imprisoned an Azov fighter - Russian judge received in absentia 10 years in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2480 views

A Russian judge received 10 years in prison for the illegal imprisonment of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. His actions were recognized as a violation of the laws and customs of war.

Illegally imprisoned an Azov fighter - Russian judge received in absentia 10 years in Ukraine
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has issued an in absentia verdict against a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, who illegally convicted a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in May 2024, he issued a knowingly unlawful verdict against a soldier of the "Azov" brigade, sentencing him to 18 years in prison for participating in hostilities.

As noted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, these actions contradict international humanitarian law: the Geneva Conventions prohibit prosecuting prisoners of war for the mere fact of participating in war. They added that the Russian judge, in fact, used his status to legitimize punishment for actions that are not a crime.

The Ukrainian court found the Russian judge guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies identified an employee of a Russian correctional facility involved in the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World