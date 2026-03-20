Illegally imprisoned an Azov fighter - Russian judge received in absentia 10 years in Ukraine

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has issued an in absentia verdict against a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, who illegally convicted a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in May 2024, he issued a knowingly unlawful verdict against a soldier of the "Azov" brigade, sentencing him to 18 years in prison for participating in hostilities.

As noted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, these actions contradict international humanitarian law: the Geneva Conventions prohibit prosecuting prisoners of war for the mere fact of participating in war. They added that the Russian judge, in fact, used his status to legitimize punishment for actions that are not a crime.

The Ukrainian court found the Russian judge guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies identified an employee of a Russian correctional facility involved in the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He faces up to 12 years in prison.