IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation levels at ZNPP
Kyiv • UNN
The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant confirmed that radiation levels at the facility have not increased. This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
