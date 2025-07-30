$41.790.01
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 22554 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 18222 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 29935 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 57703 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 39789 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 62082 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 62867 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52371 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 57206 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation levels at ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant confirmed that radiation levels at the facility have not increased. This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP confirmed that no increase in radiation levels was recorded at the facility, the IAEA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The IAEA team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant confirms no increase in radiation levels at the facility

said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by the organization.

No accidents occurred at the occupied ZNPP: the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of a "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia29.07.25, 22:56 • 3620 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine