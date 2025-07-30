IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation levels at ZNPP

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP confirmed that no increase in radiation levels was recorded at the facility, the IAEA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The IAEA team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant confirms no increase in radiation levels at the facility said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by the organization.

No accidents occurred at the occupied ZNPP: the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of a "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia