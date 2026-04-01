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"I have a boss": Rebrov sharply reacted to a question about resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

The head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, will discuss his future with Andriy Shevchenko. The specialist's contract with the national team expires in two months.

"I have a boss": Rebrov sharply reacted to a question about resignation

The head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, cannot currently predict whether he will continue to lead the "blue and yellows." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

Details

At the post-match press conference after the friendly match against Albania, Rebrov reminded that his contract with the UAF expires in two months.

I have a boss. I will talk, as I said, with Andriy Mykolayovych (Shevchenko, UAF president - ed.)... If the federation decides, we will jointly decide that there is no future for me in the national team - that's it, no problem. For me, it's not a problem. Don't think that I'm holding on to this position here. But I spoke with Andriy Mykolayovych before the game. He said: "After the game, we will talk." That's it. Why does this question bother you so much? Yes, wait, it bothers you. Don't talk about all of Ukraine. Please don't talk about all of Ukraine. Don't talk about all of Ukraine.

- said Rebrov.

He also commented on the appearance of a banner with the inscription "As you play, so we support" in the stands of the stadium in Valencia.

"Yes, they have, they have the right (fans - ed.). But I believe, you can criticize the coach, but I don't think that the players didn't give their all on the field when they played against Sweden. They gave everything, but, unfortunately, Sweden is a very strong team. Today they showed it. But yes, I agree, someone is shouting 'Rebrov out' there. It's not a problem, a coach should be ready for this, any coach. But I believe that the guys didn't deserve this. They gave their all in the match against Sweden, they tried to do it, but...", - summarized the coach of the Ukrainian national team.

Context

On March 26, the Ukrainian national football team lost to Sweden with a score of 1:3 in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualification playoffs and stopped fighting for a place in the final part of the World Cup.

The day before, in a friendly match in Valencia, Spain, the "blue and yellows" defeated the Albanian team with a score of 1:0.

The Ukrainian national team may enter the new competitive cycle under the leadership of a new head coach, as Serhiy Rebrov's contract with the Ukrainian Association of Football expires on July 30, 2026.

Ukraine's national team robbed in Spain before match against Sweden - journalist27.03.26, 21:59 • 6007 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
Andriy Shevchenko