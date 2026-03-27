Ukraine's national team robbed in Spain before match against Sweden - journalist

Football players and coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team were robbed while the team was in the Spanish city of Benidorm during preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualification match against Sweden. This was stated by journalist Ihor Burbas, as reported by UNN.

According to my information, while the national team was still in Benidorm, even before the trip to Valencia, our national team was robbed. This happened right in the hotel when the national team was absent. Unknown individuals broke into the hotel rooms and ransacked them. From what I know, they took both personal funds of the players, coaching staff, and administrators, as well as expensive watches and valuable items. - said Burbas.

According to his information, in particular, Serhiy Rebrov's assistant Alberto Bosch had 1800 euros stolen.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team lost to Sweden with a score of 1:3 in the semi-finals of the qualification play-offs. The team lost all chances of reaching the final part of the World Cup.