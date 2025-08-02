"I don't know the exact number": Budanov revealed how many assassination attempts he survived

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he does not know the exact number of assassination attempts on him, but this figure is around 20. Budanov said this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", reports UNN.

Details

Honestly, I don't even know. That's the truthful answer. I don't know the exact number. More than ten for sure. Frankly, I think it's around twenty - said Budanov.

He noted that "we bring death to our enemies, and it's normal for me that they try to respond to us in kind."

I don't condemn them when it comes to me, or officers who are engaged in similar things - added Budanov.

Recall

In April last year, Budanov stated that the Russians were preparing a new assassination attempt on him.