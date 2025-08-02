$41.710.00
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 51471 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 165782 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 151937 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 88989 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 91948 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 167412 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73453 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157461 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153645 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
"I don't know the exact number": Budanov revealed how many assassination attempts he survived

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there have been about 20 assassination attempts on him. He does not condemn his enemies for trying to retaliate in kind.

"I don't know the exact number": Budanov revealed how many assassination attempts he survived

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he does not know the exact number of assassination attempts on him, but this figure is around 20. Budanov said this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", reports UNN.

Details

Honestly, I don't even know. That's the truthful answer. I don't know the exact number. More than ten for sure. Frankly, I think it's around twenty

- said Budanov.

He noted that "we bring death to our enemies, and it's normal for me that they try to respond to us in kind."

I don't condemn them when it comes to me, or officers who are engaged in similar things

- added Budanov.

Recall

In April last year, Budanov stated that the Russians were preparing a new assassination attempt on him.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov