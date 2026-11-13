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I am unaware of any work being done by the humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Dmytro Lubinets said that he had not heard about preparations for a mission in Kostiantynivka. Currently, attention is focused on the occupied part of the Kherson region.

I am unaware of any work being done by the humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka — Lubinets

 Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that he is currently unaware of any efforts to establish a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, similar to the mission in Oleshky. Lubinets made the statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission, UNN reports.

Details

"At present, I am unaware of any efforts to establish a similar humanitarian mission. I first heard about this initiative, as did probably all Ukrainian citizens, from the media after the meeting between the president of the russian federation and special representatives from the United States," Lubinets said. 

He added that Kostiantynivka had not been mentioned at all among the potential populated areas where similar humanitarian missions could be organized. 

"Although we have a preliminary list of such populated areas, first and foremost we focused our attention on Kherson region, specifically on the territory of Kherson region that is temporarily occupied by russia. As of today, I know that a similar humanitarian catastrophe — that is, extremely difficult, poor living conditions in which Ukrainian citizens find themselves — exists not only in Oleshky but also in other populated areas of Kherson region," Lubinets noted. 

Reminder

The Office of the President reacted to russian dictator vladimir putin’s proposal to organize a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka similar to the one in Oleshky, noting that the details need to be clarified. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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