Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Hungary opposes new package of sanctions against Russia over restrictions on Russian gas - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21767 views

Hungary opposes the EU's new package of sanctions on Russian gas, vowing to block any measures that could raise energy prices in Europe.

Budapest says it does not support the new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on Russian gas. Hungary promises to block any proposal that could lead to higher energy prices in the EU. This is reported by Politico, UNNwith reference to its own diplomatic sources.

Details

Budapest expressed significant reservations about the new proposal during the first discussions between EU ambassadors on May 8 - refusing to directly oppose the measure, but making its wariness evident.

In particular, the Hungarian diplomat promised that the country will block any sanctions that raise energy prices in Europe

We will analyze the package, but we will not support anything that could have a negative impact on the EU gas market

- a high-ranking representative of Hungary. 

Russian oil and gas revenues to double despite sanctions - Reuters24.04.24, 14:27 • 15688 views

Addendum

Politico reported that the 14th package of sanctions against Russia is to ban EU countries from re-exporting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), potentially depriving Moscow of significant revenues.

At the same time, they will not stop purchases of Russian gas in the EU and will not directly affect Hungary's business interests. However, as explained in the publication, the country is highly dependent on Russian supplies and has long opposed further energy sanctions against Moscow.

It is noted that several countries,  including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, also asked for more technical information about the measures during the initial negotiations. But Hungary was the most indecisive about such restrictions.

When it comes to energy, they are worried. They are afraid that it will destabilize the markets, even indirectly

- one of the interlocutors told Politico. 

Recall

Last week, Euronews  reported that the EU has started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on Russian gas, including a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

FT: Turkey wants to increase LNG purchases from the US to reduce its dependence on russia29.04.24, 06:55 • 22866 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

