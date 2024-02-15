ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62341 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116217 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164705 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166800 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236972 views

Hungary again blocks EU sanctions package against Russia over proposed measures on China - FT

Hungary again blocks EU sanctions package against Russia over proposed measures on China - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28100 views

Hungary has blocked EU sanctions against Russia over proposed measures against Chinese companies.

Hungary is again blocking another package of sanctions against Russia, this time over proposed measures against China, not Russia, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday was déjà vu for EU diplomats as Hungary once again blocked progress on measures to help protect Ukraine from Russia," the newspaper writes.

"Hungary has blocked the approval of the latest package of EU sanctions against Moscow, this time not because of opposition to measures aimed at Russia, but at China," the publication said, citing officials.

The newspaper points out that the EU is seeking to introduce its 13th package of sanctions against the Kremlin by the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is nine days away. This would be in addition to a €50 billion financial support package for Ukraine, as well as a move to allocate profits from Russia's immobilized sovereign assets, the newspaper points out.

"Hungary was the only skeptic at yesterday's meeting of EU ambassadors, which would otherwise have approved a package of sanctions that targets nearly 200 individuals and organizations from Russia, China and other countries believed to be helping Moscow's war effort," the newspaper writes.

Hungarians did not agree because of Chinese companies

- said one of the officials.

Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban have repeatedly slowed down or weakened EU measures aimed at punishing Russia or helping Ukraine.

Another official briefed on the discussions diplomatically characterized them as "a very fruitful exchange of views," delicately describing Hungary's blocking as the Budapest ambassador "asking for a little more time to analyze the content of the proposals.

A spokesperson for Hungary's ambassador to the EU did not respond to a request for comment.

"This proposal is not without controversy, given that it calls for sanctions against three Chinese companies and one in India. A similar move last year was blocked by a chorus of member states. If approved, it would be the first time that businesses in mainland China and India would be affected by EU sanctions," the newspaper notes.

The discussions will continue, officials said, and are likely to be considered by member state ministers at meetings next week. Proponents of the sanctions package hope to reach an agreement by next Wednesday to meet the February 24 deadline, the report said.

"Meanwhile, at the same meeting, the ambassadors finally agreed on the legal texts needed to launch the €50 billion EU support package for Ukraine that the leaders agreed on two weeks ago after Orban's decision to lift his veto," the newspaper points out.

This will require the approval of the European Parliament, and the funds will begin to flow early next month, the article says.

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies helping in Russia's war effort - Guardian14.02.24, 12:23 • 30446 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
financial-timesFinancial Times
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising