Hrynkevych case: court arrests one of the defendants

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on one of the defendants in the Hrynkevych case and set bail at over UAH 500 million. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

The court granted in full the prosecutor's request and imposed on one of the suspects a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 16, 24 with bail set at UAH 500,001,528 (165,126 subsistence minimums) - Maksymets said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about Andriy Kolotil.

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.

