Hezbollah claims to have forced Israeli army to retreat from southern Lebanon

Fighters of the Lebanese group Hezbollah repelled an attempt by the Israeli army to enter the city of Al-Adisa (Lebanon) from the area of the city of Hallat al-Muhafer.

This was reported by the Hezbollah press service, UNN reported.

Details

According to Hezbollah's press service, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged Israeli infantry forces that were trying to infiltrate the city of al-Adis from the area of the city of Hallat al-Muhafer, and inflicting losses on them, forced the Israeli forces to retreat.

Recall

On the night of October 1, IDF troops launched Operation Northern Arrows: limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist facilitiesin the border area in southern Lebanon.

Iran used Fateh hypersonic missiles during an attack on Israel, hitting missile defense elements.

Israel launched new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on the night of October 2. This is a response to Iran's missile attack on Israel the day before.