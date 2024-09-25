“Hesitation strengthens the aggressor": Czech President calls for decisive reform of the UN Security Council

The UN Security Council needs a comprehensive reform that will make it more effective, inclusive and responsible. Czech President Petr Pavel said this during his national address to the UN General Assembly in New York, writes novinky.cz, reports UNN.

Pavel said that the UN Security Council should reflect the reality of the modern world and strengthen the voice of less represented regions.

The Czech leader said that given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is also necessary to show that membership in the council does not mean permission to do what the country wants.

Pavel emphasized that Russian aggression has global implications, including weakening nuclear security, reducing the availability of electricity and food, and disrupting the rules-based world order.

Let us not forget that hesitation strengthens the aggressor. If we do not speak out about injustice and aggression, many others will soon be waiting to see how far they can go in violation of international rules - said the Czech president.

He also mentioned the June Peace Summit organized by Ukraine. Pavlo urged everyone to support the communiqué following the Summit.

In addition, the Czech president pointed out the need to strengthen cybersecurity. According to him, it is impossible to allow the cyber sphere to turn into a lawless world of crime

As digital transformation progresses and our dependence on advanced technologies grows, so does the severity and scope of cyber threats without borders. Cyber espionage and attacks on our hospitals, media, infrastructure, national institutions and businesses seek to destabilize our democratic systems and undermine our principles - The Czech president warned.

At the Summit of the Future in New York, 143 UN countries approved the “Pact of the Future”. The document contains intentions to solve global problems and reform the UNdespite Russia's attempts to introduce amendments.