“Hesitation strengthens the aggressor": Czech President calls for decisive reform of the UN Security Council

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“Hesitation strengthens the aggressor": Czech President calls for decisive reform of the UN Security Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13820 views

Piotr Pawel called for the reform of the UN Security Council to increase efficiency and inclusiveness. He emphasized the need to counter Russian aggression and strengthen cybersecurity.

The UN Security Council needs a comprehensive reform that will make it more effective, inclusive and responsible. Czech President Petr Pavel said this during his national address to the UN General Assembly in New York, writes novinky.cz, reports UNN.

Details

Pavel said that the UN Security Council should reflect the reality of the modern world and strengthen the voice of less represented regions.

The Czech leader said that given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is also necessary to show that membership in the council does not mean permission to do what the country wants.

Pavel emphasized that Russian aggression has global implications, including weakening nuclear security, reducing the availability of electricity and food, and disrupting the rules-based world order.

Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia

Let us not forget that hesitation strengthens the aggressor. If we do not speak out about injustice and aggression, many others will soon be waiting to see how far they can go in violation of international rules

- said the Czech president.

He also mentioned the June Peace Summit organized by Ukraine. Pavlo urged everyone to support the communiqué following the Summit. 

AddendumAddendum

In addition, the Czech president pointed out the need to strengthen cybersecurity. According to him, it is impossible to allow the cyber sphere to turn into a lawless world of crime

As digital transformation progresses and our dependence on advanced technologies grows, so does the severity and scope of cyber threats without borders. Cyber espionage and attacks on our hospitals, media, infrastructure, national institutions and businesses seek to destabilize our democratic systems and undermine our principles

- The Czech president warned.

Recall

At the Summit of the Future in New York, 143 UN countries approved the “Pact of the Future”. The document contains intentions to solve global problems and reform the UNdespite Russia's attempts to introduce amendments.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
finlandFinland
new-york-cityNew York City
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

