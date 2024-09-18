Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for the expansion of the UN Security Council, the abolition of the veto of one state and the suspension of any member that participates in an “illegal war” such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Stubb said he will call for reforms at the UN General Assembly in New York next week, which will discuss the composition of the Security Council.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent and 10 rotating member states. The President of Finland proposes to expand the number of permanent members from five to ten, adding one more from Latin America, two from Africa and two from Asia.

“No state should have veto power in the UN Security Council,” he said.

According to Reuters, the United States, one of the five veto-wielding countries, as well as Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom, have favored two permanent seats for Africa.

Stubb said that any member participating in an illegal war, “like Russia is doing in Ukraine right now,” should be expelled.

He acknowledged that his proposals to the Security Council “go beyond what small member states usually say,” but added that big countries would not otherwise offer to weaken their influence.

“So they talk the talk, but they don't walk the walk,” he said, adding that he hoped others would help implement the plan in time for the UN's 80th anniversary next year.

According to Reuters, any changes to the Security Council must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the General Assembly, including the five veto-wielding countries.

Stubb also called for support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is scheduled to address the UN assembly next week with his “victory plan.

“He told us that 90% is already there, and the 10% that he will present is needed to win this war,” said the President of Finland.

He called on Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of donated weapons, which “leave Ukraine with one hand tied behind its back.

“We have to let go of that hand and let Ukraine do what Russia is doing with it,” he said.