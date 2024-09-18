Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106273 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147081 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140495 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37287 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 95091 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 65461 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 38505 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 56430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178416 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194368 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145363 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149453 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157318 views
Actual
Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia

Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16898 views

Alexander Stubb proposes to expand the UN Security Council, abolish the veto and exclude aggressor countries. He also calls for supporting Zelenskyy's “victory plan” and lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for the expansion of the UN Security Council, the abolition of the veto of one state and the suspension of any member that participates in an “illegal war” such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Stubb said he will call for reforms at the UN General Assembly in New York next week, which will discuss the composition of the Security Council.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent and 10 rotating member states. The President of Finland proposes to expand the number of permanent members from five to ten, adding one more from Latin America, two from Africa and two from Asia.

“No state should have veto power in the UN Security Council,” he said. 

According to Reuters, the United States, one of the five veto-wielding countries, as well as Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom, have favored two permanent seats for Africa.

Stubb said that any member participating in an illegal war, “like Russia is doing in Ukraine right now,” should be expelled.

He acknowledged that his proposals to the Security Council “go beyond what small member states usually say,” but added that big countries would not otherwise offer to weaken their influence.

“So they talk the talk, but they don't walk the walk,” he said, adding that he hoped others would help implement the plan in time for the UN's 80th anniversary next year.

According to Reuters, any changes to the Security Council must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the General Assembly, including the five veto-wielding countries.

Stubb also called for support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is scheduled to address the UN assembly next week with his “victory plan.

“He told us that 90% is already there, and the 10% that he will present is needed to win this war,” said the President of Finland.

He called on Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of donated weapons, which “leave Ukraine with one hand tied behind its back.

“We have to let go of that hand and let Ukraine do what Russia is doing with it,” he said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
finlandFinland
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising