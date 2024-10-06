Happy Territorial Defense Day of Ukraine: Syrsky congratulated citizens on the holiday

On October 6, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Syrsky's Facebook page.

Dear combat sworn brothers and sisters! I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine! - Syrsky wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that from the very first days, the units of the terrorist defense took up the fight against the Russian occupiers without wasting a single minute. Subsequently, as part of brigades and battalions, the terrorist defense forces from different parts of Ukraine moved to the east and south to repel the invaders.

The TRO soldiers have repeatedly proved and continue to confirm their effectiveness and skill directly in battles in the hottest areas of the front,” the post reads.

The feat of soldiers, sergeants and officers of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is forever etched in the memory of every Ukrainian. Eternal honor and glory to all the daughters and sons of our country who laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom and independence of our Motherland... Dear terrorist fighters! I wish you good health, inspiration, endurance, strength of spirit and unquenchable energy! We will win! - wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

