Half of Berdyansk was left without electricity again: what is known

Residents of the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region, report that today half of the city was again left without electricity. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Berdyansk city military administration Victoria Galitsyna, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, in particular, it is known that the blackouts affected residents of the following microdistricts: Kolonia, RTS, AKZ and March 8.

In particular, residents of Novorossiysk, Pravda, Svobody, Bach and Rudenko streets complained the most.

The occupiers did not report the reasons for the shutdown and when the power supply will be restored.

Recall

On May 20 , a sudden power outage occurred in occupied Berdyansk , which was used to investigate problems with water supply, electricity and Communications, which also affected other occupied areas of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. the occupation authorities blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this.

Power and communication lost in occupied Berdiansk