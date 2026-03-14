Greek-flagged tanker hit by unidentified object near Novorossiysk terminal - Reuters

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The Greek-flagged tanker "Maran Homer" was struck by an unidentified object on Saturday while awaiting orders to enter the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia, Reuters reports, citing its manager Maran Tankers, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel, which was sailing outside Russian territorial waters and was waiting to receive a cargo of Kazakh oil, was struck at approximately 4:35 AM local time (01:35 GMT).

"There are no casualties, the crew is safe," Maran Tankers said in a statement, adding that only minor material damage to the deck and equipment of the vessel was noted.

The vessel has already left Novorossiysk, the company said.

A large fire broke out at the Tikhoretsk-Nafta oil transshipment terminal in Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.