Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This is reported by Reuters with reference to a publication by Google in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, January 28, Google announced that it will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for users in the United States after it was officially updated in the US Geographic Names System.

The large tech company that owns and operates Google Maps announced the change in a post on the social media platform X.

It is noted that the change will be noticeable in the United States, while Mexico will retain the previous name, the Gulf of Mexico.

Outside of these two countries, Google Maps users will be able to see both names.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. The new name is intended to emphasize the region's role in US history and economy and will be displayed on all official maps.

