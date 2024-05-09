Germany to allocate 45 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy system

Germany will allocate 45 million euros to restore Ukraine's power system, which suffered from massive russian strikes. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting between Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, the parties signed a grant agreement worth EUR 45 million.

The document was signed by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and the management of the German Development Bank KfW to finance the project "Improving the efficiency of electricity transmission" - said the Ministry of Energy.

In addition, the funds will be used to purchase equipment for energy-efficient modernization, automation and reconstruction of Ukrenergo's substations.

Herman Galushchenko thanked the German Government and the German Development Bank KfW for their political support and financial assistance for the prompt restoration of damaged or destroyed critical energy infrastructure.



It is very important for us that the funds can be used in various areas to restore and strengthen the resilience of transmission system facilities under enemy attack - added Herman Galushchenko.

Addendum

In total, thanks to the support of the German Development Bank KfW, during the period of military aggression in russia, NPC Ukrenergo attracted more than EUR 177 million in loans and grants to restore and develop the electricity transmission network.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that this is especially important for ensuring the energy security of the state and the synchronous operation of the integrated power system of Ukraine with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Energy thanked the German side for the largest contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine - 225 million euros.

Schulze, in turn, emphasized that Germany is ready to continue supporting Ukraine in countering russian aggression.

Recall

The United Kingdom will provide an additional €23 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to help rebuild damaged energy infrastructure, enhance security and provide backup power.

