Germany is accelerating military preparations amid the threat of a possible Russian attack on the Baltic states - media

More than 70 generals and senior officers from Germany and the Netherlands visited Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assess potential combat areas on the border with Russia. The military leadership believes that NATO needs to accelerate preparations for a possible military confrontation. Die Welt reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, since Tuesday, military leaders from both countries have been visiting border areas with Russia. The trip, which was largely organized in secret, is being called unprecedented. It is intended to demonstrate the seriousness of the European NATO members' intentions to fulfill their mutual assistance obligations.

Germany's Inspector of the Army, Christian Freuding, together with his Dutch counterpart, Jan Swillens, is studying possible areas for operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

We have all reached the shared conclusion that we need to prepare even faster for an immediate response, improve our capabilities every day, and only in this way will we be able to fulfill our great responsibility - Freuding told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Germany has already deployed the 45th Armored Brigade in Lithuania, whose formation is still under way. In addition, since July, the German-Dutch Corps has been responsible for the possible conduct of NATO ground operations in Estonia and Latvia.

Thus, the Baltic countries have become the main area of responsibility for the German Army. If necessary, German troops are to be rapidly redeployed there in large numbers.

Freuding said that he currently sees no indications that Russia is preparing for a possible limited attack on NATO territory. At the same time, he does not consider such a scenario entirely implausible.

According to him, Vladimir Putin could potentially use captured Alliance territory as an instrument of political pressure on the allies, demanding that they end support for Ukraine in exchange for ending the offensive.

The Russian armed forces will probably have a numerical advantage over us in this region - the German general emphasized, assessing the situation in the Baltics.

Among the preparation priorities, he named protection against threats in low-altitude airspace, countering electronic interference, and the development of unmanned systems and digital communications supported by artificial intelligence.

Germany also plans to pre-position weapons and material stocks in the Baltic countries to ensure that its troops are ready for prolonged defense.

Particular attention is being paid to long-range strike capabilities. The German Army is considering purchasing cheaper cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,500 km. They are planned for use in strikes against troop concentration areas and the enemy's supply routes. According to the publication, the purchases could be made both in Ukraine and in Germany.

Meanwhile, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are building the "Baltic Defense Line" along NATO's eastern flank. It involves constructing military obstacles and communications infrastructure, as well as deploying unmanned systems for attacks, defense and reconnaissance.

Directly near the Russian border, the Baltic countries are also digging trenches and building bunkers. One potential flashpoint is said to be the Estonian border city of Narva, where about 87% of the 52,000 residents are of Russian origin.

During the visit, the German and Dutch generals were presented with a detailed report on the defense preparations. At the same time, details of the military planning remain classified.

According to Die Welt, Estonian troops play loud music by the German band Rammstein from loudspeakers. The noise is intended to prevent Russian border guards from eavesdropping on conversations. Their post is reportedly located just over 100 meters from the site of the work.

The German brigade in Lithuania will monitor Kaliningrad and Belarus using electronic warfare equipment