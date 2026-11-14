Germany approved the largest expansion of intelligence agencies’ powers since the Cold War

The Bundestag passed a law significantly expanding the powers of German intelligence services, allowing them to carry out hacking attacks, conduct acts of sabotage abroad, and secretly enter homes under certain conditions. The reform is the largest since the Cold War and is intended to strengthen efforts to counter foreign espionage, particularly by Russia, China, and Iran. Deutsche Welle reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new powers will be granted to Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Previously, these agencies were primarily engaged in gathering information, but they will now be able to conduct active operations. In particular, intelligence services will be allowed to carry out cyberattacks and acts of sabotage abroad in the event of a threat to national security.

In addition, the intelligence services will be granted the right to remotely hack suspects’ devices to access encrypted messages, use artificial intelligence to analyze data, and, under certain conditions, secretly enter residences.

Counterintelligence will also be allowed, in exceptional cases, to recruit informants aged 16–17.

The reform sparked controversy in parliament

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the changes necessary to counter threats to democracy.

Intelligence agencies are becoming full-fledged security services. We need these measures to fight the enemies of democracy who threaten the country both from outside and from within – he said.

At the same time, Left Party MP Clara Bünger compared the new powers to the creation of a "new German secret police."

The reform weakens the principle of strict separation between the police and intelligence services, introduced in West Germany after World War II to prevent abuses characteristic of the Gestapo and East Germany’s "Stasi."

Despite the expansion of their powers, the intelligence services will remain prohibited from physically eliminating people, conducting overt searches, and making arrests. Their activities will be overseen by an expanded Independent Control Council.

Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine