Germany approved the largest expansion of intelligence agencies’ powers since the Cold War

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
02:55 AM • 1986 views
The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says
01:55 AM • 6608 views
Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly
01:35 AM • 7730 views
Air travel has been restored in the United States after a massive outage – thousands of flights were canceled and delayed
01:16 AM • 6860 views
For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors sayPhoto
12:37 AM • 8102 views
Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:55 PM • 11100 views
Poland has suspended funding for purchases of American weapons for Ukraine – Tusk explained the reason
11:16 PM • 13042 views
Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for
10:55 PM • 14236 views
Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks
10:29 PM • 16081 views
After flights were grounded in the United States, widespread Internet outages were reported — authorities commented on the threat of a terrorist attackVideo
09:55 PM • 16651 views
Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
4.9m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a weekNovember 13, 05:37 PM • 32259 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern IrelandNovember 13, 05:52 PM • 31373 views
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affectedNovember 13, 06:43 PM • 22931 views
The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in BritainPhotoNovember 13, 09:02 PM • 12285 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" recordPhotoNovember 13, 09:05 PM • 21038 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 60009 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 60945 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 61339 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 59714 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 60436 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacks03:05 AM • 174 views
An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia02:05 AM • 756 views
Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rape01:05 AM • 2136 views
"Ukrposhta" will issue a stamp featuring lard, garlic and pickles — when it will be released12:05 AM • 2756 views
Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam but is not going to give up – what the star said11:05 PM • 4562 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Washington Post

Germany approved the largest expansion of intelligence agencies’ powers since the Cold War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Bundestag adopted the largest expansion of intelligence agencies’ powers since the Cold War. They were authorized to carry out cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, and covertly enter homes.

Germany approved the largest expansion of intelligence agencies’ powers since the Cold War

The Bundestag passed a law significantly expanding the powers of German intelligence services, allowing them to carry out hacking attacks, conduct acts of sabotage abroad, and secretly enter homes under certain conditions. The reform is the largest since the Cold War and is intended to strengthen efforts to counter foreign espionage, particularly by Russia, China, and Iran. Deutsche Welle reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new powers will be granted to Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Previously, these agencies were primarily engaged in gathering information, but they will now be able to conduct active operations. In particular, intelligence services will be allowed to carry out cyberattacks and acts of sabotage abroad in the event of a threat to national security.

In addition, the intelligence services will be granted the right to remotely hack suspects’ devices to access encrypted messages, use artificial intelligence to analyze data, and, under certain conditions, secretly enter residences.

Counterintelligence will also be allowed, in exceptional cases, to recruit informants aged 16–17.

The reform sparked controversy in parliament

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the changes necessary to counter threats to democracy.

Intelligence agencies are becoming full-fledged security services. We need these measures to fight the enemies of democracy who threaten the country both from outside and from within

– he said.

At the same time, Left Party MP Clara Bünger compared the new powers to the creation of a "new German secret police."

The reform weakens the principle of strict separation between the police and intelligence services, introduced in West Germany after World War II to prevent abuses characteristic of the Gestapo and East Germany’s "Stasi."

Despite the expansion of their powers, the intelligence services will remain prohibited from physically eliminating people, conducting overt searches, and making arrests. Their activities will be overseen by an expanded Independent Control Council.

Merz made a statement about Germany’s place at the negotiating table on Ukraine13.11.26, 18:12 • 3224 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Laws
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Russian propaganda
Deutsche Welle
Bundestag
Germany
China
Iran