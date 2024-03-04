$41.340.03
German gas tariff jeopardizes EU's energy solidarity - European Commissioner for Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35756 views

The German gas tariff on cross-border trade threatens EU energy solidarity and efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

German gas tariff jeopardizes EU's energy solidarity - European Commissioner for Energy

Germany's tariff levy on cross-border gas trade jeopardizes EU energy solidarity and harms the bloc's efforts to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said this on Monday after a meeting of EU energy ministers. Czech Vice Prime Minister Josef Sikela also expressed his position, UNN reports.

Unilateral national measures in the form of export restrictions or levies jeopardize our energy solidarity and could jeopardize efforts to diversify from Russian gas. That is why I have been in direct contact with our German colleagues.

- Simson explained.

Details

According to Simson, Italy is already ready to introduce its own surcharges, similar to the German tax on cross-border transactions.

At the same time, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary insist that the Commission take action against the German tax. Therefore, the Commission has asked the EU energy regulator, ACER, to study the impact of the tariff on gas markets.

It is worth noting that Central Europe is threatened with the termination of Russian gas supplies due to the expiration of the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement at the end of this year.

The Commission's position was quite clear... I believe that if there is no decision, there may be a violation. 

- said Vice Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Josef Sikela.

He added that France and Poland are now also supporting them.

The EU agreed to continue the policy of reducing gas consumption

For reference

The German tariff is a consequence of the European energy crisis. The crisis peaked in 2022 after Moscow cut off the flow of gas to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine and an underwater explosion closed the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Over the past two years, it has become "very clear" that "all member states that have full gas storage... are not the burden of one country," said Commissioner Kadri Simson.

The Commission has announced Europe-wide targets for filling gas storage facilities to shore up supplies ahead of the 2022-2023 winter. To recoup the billions spent on these efforts, Germany has introduced what it calls a gas "neutrality fee" - a tax on cross-border transactions.

Czech Republic cuts gas consumption to minimum, but continues to buy Russian gas

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

