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Georgian Ministry of Justice did not allow Saakashvili to attend the funeral of Patriarch Ilia II

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

The Penitentiary Service of Georgia denied the ex-president's request to leave prison. The case does not fall under the provisions of the code regarding leave for close relatives.

Georgian Ministry of Justice did not allow Saakashvili to attend the funeral of Patriarch Ilia II

The request of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to attend the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II does not fall under the exceptional cases when prisoners can leave penitentiary institutions. This was stated by the Special Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

The lawyer of the third president of Georgia made a request on his behalf, but it does not comply with the norms stipulated by the Code 

- the agency said.

In Georgia, temporary release of prisoners is allowed only in limited cases: for the funeral of relatives, at the birth of a child, or for health reasons. These measures are formalized by official permission from the prison service and usually last for a very short period.

Saakashvili asked for an exception to be made for him, citing his status as the third president, as well as his personal friendship with Ilia II and the fact that he is the godfather of his youngest son.

Earlier, the head of the state security service, Anzor Chubinidze, told TV Pirveli that if Saakashvili arrived, they "would be able to ensure security," but he would not recommend allowing the visit, as it could cause "unrest."

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, who was hospitalized today, has died at the age of 9317.03.26, 20:59 • 6271 view

Recall

Ilia II's funeral will take place on March 22 at Sioni Cathedral. To organize the ceremony, the Georgian government created a special commission led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, which included almost all members of the Cabinet. The participation of representatives of the security bloc and the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry indicates preparations for the arrival of a large number of foreign guests and increased security measures. The official list of participants and the scenario of the procession have not yet been published.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Irakli Kobakhidze
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili