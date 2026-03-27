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General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea, as well as enemy command posts and warehouses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Defense Forces hit the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea and command posts. Ammunition and equipment depots in the occupied territories were also destroyed.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea, as well as enemy command posts and warehouses
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Valdai radar complex, command posts, and enemy warehouses, UNN writes.

On the night of March 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian Valdai radar complex in the Hvardiiske area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, it is interesting that the complex is designed to detect and counter small-sized UAVs.

Also, in Yevpatoria, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Forpost ground control station for UAVs was hit.

- noted the General Staff.

"In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck the enemy's command post in the area of Olhynka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. An enemy ammunition depot in the area of Manhush in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region was also hit. In addition, Ukrainian forces struck enemy logistics depots in the areas of Rybynske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) and Novoselevka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region)," the General Staff's report states.

Also, according to the General Staff, "an enemy personnel concentration area in the Dorozhne area in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region was hit."

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take systemic measures to reduce the enemy's combat potential. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

GUR confirmed the destruction of the newest Valdai radar and two enemy landing craft in Crimea18.03.26, 12:39 • 3990 views

Julia Shramko

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