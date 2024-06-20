France has raised more than 2 2 billion in the development of generative IS - the most in Europe, but the region still lags behind the market leaders

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89908 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100673 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188445 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232881 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142975 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368873 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181708 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149611 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197899 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89909 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84583 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100674 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98619 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118177 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 410 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3864 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11474 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13130 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17175 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

France has raised more than 2 2 billion in the development of generative IS - the most in Europe, but the region still lags behind the market leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26081 views

France leads Europe in terms of generative AI funding, raising 2.29 billion euros, while Europe and Israel typically account for only half of the global venture capital funding in this particular area of AI.

France has raised more than 2 2 billion in the development of generative IS - the most in Europe, but the region still lags behind the market leaders

At once, the amount of money in the world will fall to approximately 45% of our venture capital financing, and the generative sphere will soon be reduced by half. Pish UNN iz posilannam on TechCrunch.

Details

France leads Europe in terms of Generative AI funding, with Europe and Israel typically accounting for about 45% of all venture capital funding per year, according to a new report from deadroom analysts. But if we translate this indicator to a specific area of IS, then this share is reduced to half, and for generative AI even less.

Analysts conclude that Europe and Israel are lagging behind the market, although we are also talking about the fact that interesting developments are being prepared in the coming months and years. Thus, the European region will be able to catch up with representatives of other parts of the world.

Among other things, the following is indicated:

London created the most genai startups: of the 221 startups analyzed by Dealroom and Accel, about 27%, or almost a third of the group, were created in London. Tel Aviv came in second with 13%, Berlin with 12%, and Amsterdam with 5%. Interestingly, Paris was in the middle of the ranking of cities, at the level of 10%, despite the high performance of France in this industry.

OpenAI co-founder launches rival artificial intelligence startup20.06.24, 18:50 • 17781 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
OpenAI
Amsterdam
Paris
France
Europe
Tel Aviv
London
Berlin
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31