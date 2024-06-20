France has raised more than 2 2 billion in the development of generative IS - the most in Europe, but the region still lags behind the market leaders

At once, the amount of money in the world will fall to approximately 45% of our venture capital financing, and the generative sphere will soon be reduced by half. Pish UNN iz posilannam on TechCrunch.

Details

France leads Europe in terms of Generative AI funding, with Europe and Israel typically accounting for about 45% of all venture capital funding per year, according to a new report from deadroom analysts. But if we translate this indicator to a specific area of IS, then this share is reduced to half, and for generative AI even less.

Analysts conclude that Europe and Israel are lagging behind the market, although we are also talking about the fact that interesting developments are being prepared in the coming months and years. Thus, the European region will be able to catch up with representatives of other parts of the world.

Among other things, the following is indicated:

London created the most genai startups: of the 221 startups analyzed by Dealroom and Accel, about 27%, or almost a third of the group, were created in London. Tel Aviv came in second with 13%, Berlin with 12%, and Amsterdam with 5%. Interestingly, Paris was in the middle of the ranking of cities, at the level of 10%, despite the high performance of France in this industry.

OpenAI co-founder launches rival artificial intelligence startup