OpenAI co-founder launches rival artificial intelligence startup

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189718 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369290 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181783 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91936 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104270 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120547 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1482 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4726 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11877 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13508 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17476 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

OpenAI co-founder launches rival artificial intelligence startup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17781 views

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever launches rival AI startup Safe Superintelligence (SSI) Inc., focused on creating secure artificial intelligence.

OpenAI co-founder launches rival artificial intelligence startup

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever launches a competitive startup in the field of artificial intelligence, focused on "creating a secure superintelligence". Writes UNN with reference to The Financial Times and Spiegel.

One of the main inspirations for ChatGPT's success will compete with OpenAI: on Wednesday, Sutskever launched Safe Superintelligence (SSI) Inc, which calls itself "the world's first direct-shot SSI lab with one target and one product: safe superintelligence." This is also stated on page X of Ilya Sutskever.

Help

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization (NGO).

Open AI was planned as a non-profit startup, the founders considered artificial intelligence too important to leave its development only to large technology companies. The ultimate goal should not be profit, but the well-being of humanity.

Sutskever was one of the co-founders of OpenAI and was largely responsible for the scientific discoveries of ChatGPT. Other OpenAI co - founders include Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. He returned to the position of CEO after being fired in November 2023.

Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia20.06.24, 17:15 • 16529 views

Sutskever was the centerpiece of the drama surrounding OpenAI boss Sam Altman's unexpected exclusion and subsequent reinstatement last November .

The Question " Where Is Ilya?"it became a meme in Silicon Valley because Sutskever left and didn't know what would happen to him next for a long time. An Israeli-Canadian computer scientist of Russian origin is considered a luminary in the research and development of artificial intelligence. - says Spiegel.

This isn't the first time OpenAI employees have abandoned the chatgpt maker to create "secure" AI systems. In 2021, Dario Amodei, the company's former head of artificial intelligence security, split his own startup, Anthropic, which raised Amazon 4 billion from Amazon and hundreds of millions more from venture capitalists at a valuation of more than.18 billion.

NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology18.06.24, 12:03 • 28681 view

Ilya Sutskever has two co-founders at Safe Superintelligence. These are Daniel Gross, who once worked on artificial intelligence at Apple, and Daniel Levy, who once worked with Satskever at OpenAI. Sutskever did not provide any specific details about what the new company's product will look like or how AI security will be guaranteed. He also kept silent about investors. However, it is obvious that the promise of "safe" and "superintelligence", enshrined directly in the name, combines two of the most important hype terms in the field of artificial intelligence.

recall

UNN reported that Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of OpenAI, left the company after almost 10 years of work,and Jakub Pachocki became the new Chief Scientific Officer.

Russian hackers accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match in Poland20.06.24, 01:35 • 17232 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31