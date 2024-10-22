France commented on the possibility of deploying deterrence forces in Ukraine against the backdrop of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The French Defense Minister said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war could be a “turning point” for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war on the side of Russia could be a "turning point" in the issue of sending French troops to Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to TF1.
When asked whether France should send troops to Ukraine, Lecorneuil replied:
"We have already discussed the issue of exercises. (...) What is happening with North Korea may be a turning point. Obviously, the relationship and interdependence with Pyongyang, which has been supplying weapons for several months now, as well as with Tehran, is leading to the internationalization of these security tensions.
Regarding the information about the training of soldiers from North Korea for the war in Ukraine, he said that so far "only South Korean and Ukrainian services have confirmed this information. We are in the process of documenting it. This is a rather serious fact, and we cannot comment on it without evidence.
"This is not surprising because Russia's weakness is mainly its ability to mobilize. Over the past six months, Moscow has offered very large sums of money to those who participated in this," Lecornu said.
He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, calling it "the beginning of a political path where we have to commit to helping Ukraine in the long term, and above all, ask questions the next day."
"The notion of a ceasefire for Kyiv raises the question of conventional deterrence, which will prevent new Russian aggression, and this is an issue that should already be considered," he emphasized.
"Someday Ukraine will talk to Russia again. The difficulty at the moment is that we have to accept the balance of power," the minister said.
