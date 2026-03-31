Parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell near the Ukrainian embassy in Israel - MFA

Parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell approximately 30 meters from the Ukrainian embassy in Israel, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Tuesday on X, UNN reports.

This morning, parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell approximately 30 meters from the Ukrainian embassy in Israel. Fortunately, visitors were inside, and no one was injured. - Sybiha reported.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized, "this incident once again proves that the Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region." "It disrespects not only the Vienna Convention but also the basic norms of human life," the minister noted.

"It is important that everyone is united in protecting life from such terror. Ukraine is making its contribution. And pressure on the regimes in Tehran and Moscow must constantly increase," Sybiha emphasized.

Iran accused Ukraine of "active participation" in the war in the Middle East - media